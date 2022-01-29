Nigeria: I Never Dated Kiddwaya - DJ Cuppy

For those wondering if DJ Cuppy and ex BBNaija housemate Kiddwaya ever dated, DJ Cuppy has a response. In an Instagram live with Kiddwaya, DJ Cuppy laid all rumours to rest.

Speaking of their friendship she said," You and I are just friends, we are so close. We literally talk about everything. I appreciate that you're always there for me. People always think we dated."

Her truth may however not be the truth her fans and entertainment lovers would love to hear, as many of them are still wondering why Cuppy would deny Kiddwaya , especially as it would be recalled that Kiddwaya made a passionate reference to her during his time in the house.

During his time in the Big Brother Naija show, Kiddwaya sent wishes to DJ Cuppy, appreciating her for her support and love.