Nigeria: Miss Nigeria 2021, Shatu Garko Lands Her First Endorsement Deal

28 January 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Benjamin Njoku

Miss Nigeria 2021, Shatu Garko has landed her first endorsement deal as she has been unveiled brand ambassador for Aspira's latest beauty product Siri.

Aspira is a leading manufacturers and distributors of personal health care and laundry products in the country.

The beauty queen was unveiled alongside Adesua Etomi, actress and wife of RnB singer, Banky W, who is the face of Siri soap.

The unveiling ceremony took place on Friday, at Radisson Blu Hotel in Lagos. It was attended by a cross section of the Nigerian media and celebrities, including Banky W.

