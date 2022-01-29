Nigeria: Oyo Senator Loses Wife

28 January 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

Angela Folarin, wife of Teslim Folarin, the senator representing Oyo Central, is dead.

The 48 year-old Mrs Folarin, who was also a lawyer, died on Friday afternoon in the UK.

Her death was confirmed by the senator's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, YSO Olaniyi.

Although the cause of her death was not made known, Mr Olaniyi, in a statement, said the deceased was hale and hearty until the time of her death.

"With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, we announce the death of our wife, mother and sister, Chief (Barr.) Angela Nwaka Folarin.

"The wife of Oyo Central Senator was confirmed dead on Friday afternoon. She breathed her last in UK.

"The deceased was hale and hearty until the angel of death knocked the door. May Almighty God comfort us and grant Late Angela an eternal rest," he said.

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, was among the first to condole the senator and his family.

Mr Kalu who expressed shock at the news, described the late Ms Folarin as a woman of virtue who supported her husband in his political and humanitarian endeavours.

"I received with pain the news of the passing of wife of Senator Teslim Folarin, Mrs Angela Folarin.

"She was a virtuous woman who committed her resources to the empowerment of the womenfolk.

"The deceased played noble roles in the advancement of the cause of the people by complementing her husband's humanitarian gestures.

"Her demise is a huge loss to the womenfolk. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace, " Mr Kalu said.

He prayed for eternal rest for the deceased and urged Mr Folarin to take solace in the fact that his late wife was committed to the service of mankind.

He also prayed to God to give the Mr Folarin and his family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X