Zimbabwe: Shun Corruption, Media Urged

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa last night officiated at the second edition of the Zimbabwe Community News (ZNC) 2021 awards and urged the media to desist from engaging in corruption as this taints the image of the profession.

She said the media were a fourth estate, which should play the watchdog role to expose the ills of society, and not perpetrate the ills itself.

"This corruption is not good at all for the media as it puts you in questionable standing in the eyes of society.

"The media sector loses respect and its image is left in tatters because of a few bad apples," she said.

"I want to appeal to media owners to take cases of sexual harassment seriously and put in place measures that ensure newsrooms are safe places to work in for both male and female journalists."

Minister Mutsvangwa said the journalism fraternity was an important arm in the governance matrix of the country, coming after the executive, judiciary and the legislature, hence it boggled the mind when allegations of corruption and sexual harassment are levelled against media personnel.

She also discouraged the media from facilitating or promoting the commission of crimes.

"This highly unethical conduct kills your professionalism and batters the respect due to you as society begins to frown on you," she said.

The awards were meant to honour outstanding Zimbabweans, journalists, musicians, sports people and businesspeople who are empowering communities.

The awards were also designed to encourage and reward valuable contributions of individuals, communities and businesses.

Some of the award winners included boxer Charles Manyuchi, Zimpapers journalists Washington Gwanzura, Yvonne Tivatye of Star FM, and Yeukai Karengezeka.

Gospel artiste Minister Michael Mahendere and Dynamos FC were also awarded.

The awards were sponsored by ZCN, a beneficiary of the Second Republic's thrust to liberalise the media sector.

ZCN director Mr Albert Masaka said: "We are there to empower communities through communication."

Businessman Mr Nigel Chanakira applauded the Information Ministry for licensing more media houses as this was benefiting young people.