Tanzania: Public Urged to End Leprosy Stigma

THE public has been advised to end leprosy-related stigma and discrimination and build a culture of visiting health facilities for screening and treatment.

Tuberculosis and Leprosy Coordinator for Dar es Salaam Region, Dr Seif Mbarouk said Leprosy is curable and treatment in the early stages can help to prevent disability.

He explained that the government has been funding medical treatment for leprosy patients to achieve the goal of reducing the number of leprosy patients by 2030.

This is in line with Global Leprosy Strategy 2021-2030, with Zero leprosy: zero infection and disease, zero disability, zero stigma and discrimination.

Dr Mbarouk said this in Dar es Salaam, ahead of World Leprosy Day to be marked at the national level in Singida region on January 30. The event is expected to be graced by Minister for Health Ummy Mwalimu.

The theme for this year's commemoration is 'United for dignity of people with leprosy'. He added that during the week-long commemoration, government health clinics and hospitals have conducted leprosy screening and initiate treatment to those found with the diseases.

He said the commemoration aims to raise awareness in the community about the symptoms, effects of leprosy and also to protect the dignity of patients.

Dr Mbarouk mentioned some of the Southern regions leading in Leprosy cases as Lindi and Mtwara (Masasi and Nanyumbu districts).

Also, among other areas are Korogwe and Mkinga district in Tanga region and Mvomero and Ifakara district in Morogoro, Katavi Region, Unguja and Pemba.

"The government's effort into ensuring that there are less than ten leprosy patients out of every 100,000 people in the community," he stated that.

According to him, they had a Public Private Partnership with private hospitals to enable them to provide medical services to Leprosy and TB patients.

Moreover, the health experts urged that without treatment, leprosy can permanently damage the person's skin, nerves, arms, legs, feet, and eyes.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 16 million leprosy patients have been treated with multidrug therapy (MDT) over the past 20 years.

Leprosy has traditionally been classified into two major types, tuberculoid and lepromatous. Patients with tuberculoid leprosy have limited disease and relatively few bacteria in the skin and nerves, while lepromatous patients have widespread disease and large numbers of bacteria.