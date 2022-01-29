Nigeria: Concerns Over Safety of Nigerian Journalists

editorial

Journalists are gradually becoming endangered species in Nigeria as they increasingly face all forms of threats in the course of their duty. Although, hostility toward journalists worldwide has been on the increase, the Nigerian case is quite worrisome.

There is a preponderance of reports about journalists who are attacked by undemocratic and unpatriotic elements for holding government accountable and for ensuring that the right thing is done in the society.

The European Union recently reported that 44 Nigerian journalists were killed in 2021. Many more were attacked, unlawfully imprisoned or declared missing. This is alarming and scary and, without mincing words, there is no other profession in Nigeria today that suffers such fate.

It is unfortunate, in the opinion of this newspaper, that journalists who are supposed to hold the government and leaders accountable have now become the target of elements opposed to free speech. This is definitely not good enough for democracy. The recent killings of journalists point to the fact that journalists are no longer safe in this country. And this portrays Nigeria in a bad light before the international community.

It is scary, in our view, that Nigerian journalists are constantly under threat and fear of carrying out their constitutional responsibilities. If 44 journalists could be killed in one year in a country, it means that Nigeria has become unsafe for journalists. And it is, indeed, a threat to democracy.

The security situation in the last three years has worsened enormously considering the mass kidnapping, killing and attacks on hapless Nigerians, journalists inclusive. The truth is that safety of Nigerians has become a contentious issue as the days go by. But notwithstanding, we are worried and concerned about the safety of journalists whose lives are constantly threatened in the course of their duties.

Without gainsaying it, it is the responsibility of government to protect journalists and, indeed, all Nigerians while at the same time ensuring a favourable environment for them to carry out their duties. On the contrary, government officials and security agencies frequently treat journalists and other media workers with suspicion and hostility. The media have the responsibility of holding government accountable to the people. This position is guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution and other international instruments.

Specifically, section 22 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria states that, "the press, radio, television and other agencies of the mass media shall at all times be free to uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this chapter (Chapter 2 of the Constitution) and uphold the responsibility and accountability of the government to the people."

Government and its agencies, in our opinion, are duty bound to ensure that those who commit crimes against media workers and, any other segment of the society, are brought to book to stem the reign of impunity.

It's high time the government and Nigerians of goodwill denounced the attack on journalists. We have a very serious situation at hand here and we must do everything possible to reverse the ugly trend.

We, therefore, call on the government to provide a policy framework for the protection and safety of journalists; ensure adequate investigations are carried out to bring perpetrators of journalists' crackdown to book, as well as checkmate the activities of security personnel to ensure that they work hand in hand with journalists for adequate protection.

It is the constitutional right of journalists to defend the rights of citizens by reporting, without bias, events that affect the lives of Nigerians as they unfold. Part of this responsibility also has to do with investigating and exposing corrupt practices by government officials and other criminal elements in the country.

Considering the sensitive nature of the duties journalists have to carry out in the process of giving vent to the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of expression for which the institution has been dubbed the fourth estate of the realm, the spate of violence unleashed on Nigerian journalists in recent times must be condemned by all. In our view, it is an attempt to muzzle the media, intimidate and frighten them off the job they have the professional right to carry out without let or hindrance.

We make bold to say that journalists should be protected and supported by government and the citizens. It is a good gauge of the health of society when journalists can perform their duties freely in a safe environment. Oppression and impunity, crimes against journalists, must not be condoned in any democratic society.

A nation that does not prioritise the safety of journalists and other media workers can be regarded as a sick nation. A free and open society is the bedrock of development and only a positive disposition to the media can engender such process.