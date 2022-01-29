Nigeria: We Expect Our Dispute to End Illegal, Oppressive Vat Policy in Nigeria - Wike to Federal Govt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has said the ongoing dispute between the state and the federal government over the legitimate authority to impose and collect Value Added Tax (VAT) has enormous constitutional implications that should be addressed succinctly.

Wike spoke yesterday at the presentation of a book titled: "Contemporary Essays on Law & Practice" written in honour of retired Justice Anwuri Ichegbu Chikere of the Federal High Court.

The governor, who stated that the entire country was waiting for the speedy resolution of the VAT dispute that is now at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, said in reality, the judiciary remained the ultimate guardian of the nation's Constitution.

He said: "The judiciary is the protector of the rule of law and the guarantor of the constitutional rights and freedoms of the people, which should play out in the VAT dispute.

"While the entire country is waiting for its speedy resolution in the national interest, the Supreme Court remains lethargic in hearing this very important matter thereby unjustifiably aiding the federal government to continue to enforce its illegal and oppressive VAT policy on the polity."

Wike stated that judicial independence was truncated when judges were subjected to summary trials and preconceived indictments by an all-powerful quasi-judicial agency on the promptings of persons or parties with vested interest in the outcome of the litigation processes.

The governor noted with dismay that the National Judicial Council (NJC) was becoming a willing tool to intimidate judges who are simply discharging their constitutional duties.

He said by doing so, the NJC may be joining the league of forces now assailing the independence and reputation of judicial officers across the country.

Wike said: "My candid opinion is that the National Judicial Council must thread with utmost caution in matters of judicial complaints and discipline lest it wittingly or unwittingly turns itself into another bully to be feared rather than being respected in its roles as both the headmaster and guardian angel of the nation's judiciary."

The governor urged judicial officers to relive the time when the nation's judiciary was truly independent, manned by men and women of courage who were publicly trusted to deliver justice fairly and equally to everyone.

Wike attended the valedictory court session at the Federal High in Port Harcourt organised in honour of Justice Chikere.

Speaking at that event, Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Hon. Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, represented by Justice Binta Nyako, noted that Justice Chikere served the judiciary meritoriously from the bench for 19 years with her health and integrity intact.

Tsoho said keeping pace with a long judicial career in Nigeria is no mean task and Justice Chikere weathered the adversities and challenges successfully.

The attorney general and commissioner for justice in Rivers State, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN), said the highly rewarding and fulfilling career of the celebrant started on January 17, 1986 when she was employed into the Rivers State civil service as state counsel 11.

Adangor said with a dint of hard work, Justice Chikere enjoyed impressive career progression to become acting director of civil litigation on July 14, 1998 before taking up the duties of a bencher at the Federal High Court.

In her response, Justice Chikere said her sojourn at the federal judiciary made her a better person.

She expressed gratitude to Dr. Peter Odili, who was accompanied by his wife, Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court, for allowing her to be transferred from the state judicial service to the federal judicial service and to her husband for the many encouragements he gave that helped her to become a successful judicial officer.