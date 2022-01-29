Nigeria: Tinubu in UK for Consultations, Not Sick, Says Aide

The media aide to Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tunde Rahman yesterday said the former Lagos governor is in the United Kingdom for consultations and not ill as being speculated.

In a statement, Rahman said the presidential aspirant is in "excellent spirits" and speculations about his visit to the UK are "inaccurate".

He said Tinubu would return to Nigeria next week.

The media aide added: "Asiwaju Tinubu is in fine health and excellent spirits. The speculations in a national newspaper and on social media are just what they are: unfounded and untrue speculations.

"Asiwaju's trip to the UK is not to rest or because of any illness. While abroad, Asiwaju is maintaining a vigorous schedule of meetings and consultations on a range of important matters. Whether at home or abroad, the daily schedule of Asiwaju is vibrant and full. Most people couldn't sustain his high level of activity.

"He will return to Nigeria next week once this set of meetings and talks abroad are completed."