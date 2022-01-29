Nigeria: Tinubu in UK for Consultations, Not Sick, Says Aide

29 January 2022
This Day (Lagos)

The media aide to Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tunde Rahman yesterday said the former Lagos governor is in the United Kingdom for consultations and not ill as being speculated.

In a statement, Rahman said the presidential aspirant is in "excellent spirits" and speculations about his visit to the UK are "inaccurate".

He said Tinubu would return to Nigeria next week.

The media aide added: "Asiwaju Tinubu is in fine health and excellent spirits. The speculations in a national newspaper and on social media are just what they are: unfounded and untrue speculations.

"Asiwaju's trip to the UK is not to rest or because of any illness. While abroad, Asiwaju is maintaining a vigorous schedule of meetings and consultations on a range of important matters. Whether at home or abroad, the daily schedule of Asiwaju is vibrant and full. Most people couldn't sustain his high level of activity.

"He will return to Nigeria next week once this set of meetings and talks abroad are completed."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X