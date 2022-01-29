Nigeria: War Against Sleaze in Nigeria, Core Priority of Biden Administration - U.S.

The United States Consul General, Claire Pierangelo yesterday stated that countering corruption "is not only a key concern" in Nigeria but also a core United States national security priority for the President Joe Biden's administration.

As a result, she said the Biden government "is committed" to supporting anti-corruption initiatives and collaborative efforts to prevent graft, strengthen investigation and prosecution of corrupt persons and institutions in Nigeria.

Pierangelo stated this when the Inter-Religious Coalition Against Corruption in Nigeria, in collaboration with the US Consulate, launched ReportMagoMago.com, a web-based portal that leverages citizen engagement to fight corruption.

Pierangelo explained that ReportMagoMago.com puts the power to report corruption in the hands of Nigerians.

She urged Nigerians to demonstrate their commitment to the fight against corruption by making use of the innovative online platform which seeks to address the daily instances of corruption faced by millions of Nigerians.

"Growth and development, consistent with the richness and strength of Nigeria, depend on a new narrative and a culture where corruption has no place," Pierangelo was quoted as saying in a statement signed by Temitayo Famutimi of the Consulate's Public Affairs Section.

Pierangelo further expressed optimism that the new initiative would encourage Nigerians affected by corruption to feel empowered to share their experiences and spark a new movement in citizen engagement in fighting the scourge that has hampered development and stifled prosperity in the country.

The global anti-corruption coalition, Transparency International, last Tuesday rated Nigeria the second most corrupt country in West Africa, after Guinea.

In the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index, Nigeria dropped five places, scoring 24 out of 100 points in the 2021 index.