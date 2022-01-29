Algeria: Two Killed Soldiers - President Tebboune Presents Condolences

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defence, sent on Friday a message of condolences to the families of the martyrs, second lieutenant, Merbah Edddine Sidhom, and the brigadier, Nassim Benalioua, killed in a clash with a terrorist group on the border strip.

"It is with a sad heart but resigned to the will of God, that I learned the death of second lieutenant Merbah Edddine Sidhom and brigadier Nassim Benalioua, killed in a clash with a terrorist group on the border strip in the region of Hassi Tirinine in In Guezzam operational sector (6th military region), "wrote President Tebboune in his message of condolences.

"In this painful circumstance, I present to the families of the deceased as well as to the family of the People's National Army (ANP), a worthy heir of the National Liberation Army (ALN), my sincere condolences and my feelings of compassion, praying to the Almighty to welcome the deceased in His vast Paradise and to grant them His holy mercy. To God, we belong and to Him, we return", concluded the President of the Republic.