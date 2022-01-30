South Sudan: World Bank Approves U.S.$100 Million for Flood Victims

27 January 2022
South Sudan News Agency

Juba — The World Bank has approved a $100 million relief package for flood victims in South Sudan, a senior government official who works for the ministry of foreign affair and who asked his name not to be used because he was not authorized to talk to the media told the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) has learned.

The official disclosed to the SSNA that the World Bank will release the funds to the South Sudanese government by June 2022 and that "... the government is working out mechanism on how to effectively deliver the aid to the flood victims."

Ousmane Dione, the World Bank country director for South Sudan, Sudan, Ethiopia, and Eritrea, confirmed the report.

"We believe the agenda of floods in South Sudan should be taken seriously, funds are already approved and hopefully will be released," Dione said during a press conference in Juba.

Dione also revealed that the World Bank also approved an extra $38 million to support South Sudanese IDPs and refugees in the neighboring countries.

Devastating floods had caused massive destruction and death last year. The floods also uprooted at least 850,000 people from their homes in seven states with Jonglei State's Fangak County being the hardest hit.

