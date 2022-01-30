Nigeria: 10 Nigerian Creators Among Beneficiaries of #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund

Fisayo Fosudo, Adaeze Jidonwo are some of the Nigerian creators who have been selected to join a global cohort of 135 from around the world for the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund initiative. Now in its second year, the fund focuses on investing in Black creators from around the world who are telling fresh and authentic stories. Although their backgrounds are diverse, their stories reflect a desire to impact their communities positively.

A flagship initiative of YouTube, the program welcomed 133 grantees from Australia, Brazil, Kenya, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and United States in its inaugural year, 2020, with plans to invest directly in over 500 innovators and artists globally to fulfil its objective.

For this year, 26 creators were selected from the continent. They include Kenyan creator Justus Nandwa, who hosts the popular online series 'Shared Moments with Justus'. His channel puts a human face to issues faced by ordinary African men and women by telling inspiring and life-changing stories that encourage his audience to make the best out of life. Fosudo, who has a background in economics and communication, uses his channel, under his name, to analyse trends and developments in the technology space while showing his viewers how they can benefit from these trends.

"This group of creators is making content that starts important conversations about issues we face in society, which really resonate with their audience. We are inspired by them and hope that the skills they learn from being part of this programme will help them touch more lives than they'd ever imagined," comments Managing Director, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA, Alex Okosi.

Each of the 26 African YouTubers selected will receive seed funding alongside dedicated support to help them develop their channels. They will also take part in bespoke and hands-on training, workshops and networking programmes.