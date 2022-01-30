Nigeria: EFCC Quizzes Ex-VON DG Over N1.3 Billion Fraud

30 January 2022
This Day (Lagos)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday detained the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, over a case of alleged conspiracy, abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N1.3 billion.

He was said to have arrived at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Abuja at about 1.30pm to honour an invitation but was detained and interrogated.

"Osita Okechukwu, an All Progressives Congress chieftain, was consequently detained and interrogated about his alleged involvement in the fraud. He is still in custody as we speak," a source stated.

The EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the invitation of the VON chief executive but declined to provide further details.

