Uganda: Government Issues Tough Guidelines on Fishing

The government through the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries has embarked on implementing fisheries licensing which is an international fisheries management tool that is key in regulating the sector.

Speaking to the media during a news conference on licensing of fisheries activities on the major water bodies (lakes victoria, Kyoga, Edward, George and Albert), the Minister of State for Fisheries Hellen Adoa said anyone who is not licensed will not be allowed to carry out fishing activity.

She said responsible fisheries bestow upon states the obligation to conduct fisheries licensing as a regulatory process to optimise the exploitation and utilisation of the fisheries resources.

"The purpose of conducting licensing is to promote fisheries resources sustainability through regulation of fishing capacity, entry and exit from the fisheries sector," she said.

Adoa said this exercise will be carried out from January 1 to March 31. Enforcement starts on April 1.

The general procedures for fisheries licensing seen by The Nile Post include; registration, application, vetting, and issuance of fishing license. For Lake Victoria, species specific licenses will be issued and those with arrears will be required to clear them.

"All persons already involved in fisheries activities shall be registered. Fresh registration is done once every two years. Registered persons are not allowed to fish without valid licenses. Application shall be a one off exercise, only registered persons can apply to be considered for licensing, "she said.

All persons to be licensed shall provide Tax Identification Numbers (TIN), which will be obtained from any nearest Uganda Revenue Authority office (URA) or their agent

Identification documents required include; National Identification Cards for Nationals and passports for non-Ugandans.