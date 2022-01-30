Nigeria: Just in - EFCC Detains VON DG, Osita Okechukwu

30 January 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Soni Daniel

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Saturday detained the Director General of Voice of Nigeria, VON, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, over a case of conspiracy, abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N1.3billion.

He was said to have arrived the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Abuja at about 1.30pm to honour an invitation but was not allowed to go home.

He was still with operatives of the agency as of press time.

When contacted, EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren confirmed the invitation of the VON chief executive but declined further comment.

