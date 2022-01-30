Burkina Faso/Cameroon: Coach Malo Dedicates Afcon Win to Compatriots and Cameroonian Fans

The Round of 16 of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 was concluded on Wednesday 26 January 2022. The quarter final pairings have now been determined.

Burkina Faso coach Kamou Malo dedicated his side's 1-0 quarter-final win over Tunisia on Saturday night to his compatriots recovering from a coup d'etat and the Cameroonians in Garoua who cheered his team to victory.

"You know the country is going through a difficult time even if the situation appears to be a bit more stable," said Malo.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to pay homage to the people who despite everything stay strong. I'd like to believe our team is the mirror image of those people ... we will stay strong in spite of everything."

Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba of the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration (MPSR) led last Sunday's takeover In Burkina Faso which removed President Roch Marc Kaboré from power.

France, the UN and west African countries have condemned the MPSR's action.

Before the game at the Stade Roumdé Adjia, Malo revealed the team had received a call from the new leadership to wish the squad well.

"We're going to try to keep making our people happy," added Malo

"We're in the semi-final and it is a huge bonus ... we've given a good account of ourselves and I believe we have the means to go further."

Burkina Faso tore at their vaunted opponents from the outset. Adama Guira and Gustavo Sangare played havoc down the right flank by-passing a lumbering Youssef Msakni and terrorising the left back Oussama Haddadi.

As the half-time whistle another incursion down that wing brought rewards.

Ibrahim Blati Toure played a neat ball for Dango Ouattara to run onto. Haddadi just about kept pace with the 19-year-old into the penalty area but as he and Dylan Bronn tried to dispossess Outtara, a ricochet set the ball up for Outtara to lash left-footed past them and goalkeeper Bechir Ben Said.

A huge roar ripped around the ground. And the din increased to a frenzy each time a Burkina Faso player was fouled or the ball went into touch in favour of Malo's men especially after Outtara was red carded in the 82nd minute for a challenge on Ali Maaloul.

The Burkina Faso squad ran onto the pitch at the final whistle to celebrate in front of all four stands.

"We haven't stolen these fans," said Malo. "They supported us out of love for Burkina Faso. It is the moment to say it ... we've felt very much at home.

"It's often the great thing about football in Africa and we've benefited from that during the match."

Tunisia boss Mondher Kebaier was munificent in defeat.

"We did our best but luck was not on our side," he said. "The players left no stone unturned but we could not impose our game style. The Burkina Faso side deserved their victory. They did not steal it."

Malo - who is competing in his first Cup of Nations as a coach - will lead his side against the winner of Sunday's quarter-final between the 2019 runners-up Senegal and Equatorial Guinea.

"We're in the semi-finals and we should not be afraid of anyone," added Malo.