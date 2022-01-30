Tanzania: President Asks Faith Leaders to Pray for Her

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan on Saturday urged Muslim and Christian religious leaders to help her in prayers to undertake her presidency roles.

She made the call during a phone conversation at a live gathering of religious leaders in Dar es Salaam who met to thank God for her turning 62 on Thursday.

"I ask God to help me and accept your prayers so that I can serve the country both now and in the future. I believe that your prayers will lead me to where God intended, so please be with me, keep praying for me and thank you so much," President Samia said in a phone call.

Tanzania Chief Sheikh, Mufti Abubakar Zubeir told the congregation that it was in God's perfect will and plan for President Samia to be the sixth leader of the county.

He warned the society over blaming and complaining about various issues arising in the community and instead wants them to pray for the Head of State.

WAPO Mission International leader, Bishop Sylvester Gamanywa described President Samia's leadership as one of a kind characterized with no confrontations.

"She was ordained to become the president of Tanzania. Her presidency has no conflicts; there are no complaints that she has been there in ways that are questionable, and ever since she came into power the country has been calm like nothing had happened," Bishop Gamanywa said.

Commenting, Pastor Anthony Lusekelo said that Tanzania is a very fortunate country citing previous Head of States as a testimony for the country getting God's fearing leaders.