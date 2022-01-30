Liberia: Central Bank Destroys More Than Half-a-Billion Mutilated Banknotes

29 January 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) has announced that as part its currency reform exercise, more than half-a-billion in mutilated Liberian dollar banknotes will be burnt by on Saturday, January 29, 2022, in Bentol, Montserrado County.

In a press release issued Friday Jan. 28, the CBL said the move is in the interest of sustaining the increasing public confidence and transparency in the ongoing currency change-over program, the exercise will be opened to the public.

Several stakeholders, including representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), World Bank, African Development Bank, and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) have been invited. Also invited are representatives of the House & Senate Committees on Banking & Currency, the Ministries of Finance & Development Planning and Internal Affairs; the Liberia Bankers' Association; as well as civil society organizations and the press were invited to also witness the destruction of the mutilated banknotes.

Saturday's open-air destruction is being carried out with due adherence to the environmental standards of the country.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/cbl-currency-changeover-remains-on-course/

