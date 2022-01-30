Malawi: Cyclone Ana Affects 90, 000 Households, Claims 20 Lives

29 January 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has disclosed that it has recorded a total of 91, 742 households affected with Cyclone Ana as of Friday, January 28, 2022.

The cyclone has, in the process, claimed 20 lives, caused 1, 130 injuries while two people missing in Phalombe, DoDMA says.

The department's Public Relations Officer, Chipiliro Khamula, said they have deployed rescue teams, which are on the ground with their operations.

"Dodma and humanitarian partners continue to dispatch relief items to the affected areas," he added.

On Wednesday, January 26, Khamula said, a total of 48, 216 households, approximately 216, 972 people were affected with 11 deaths due to stormy rains which resulted into flooding and strong winds.

