Equatorial Guinea/Senegal: Senegal Outsmart Equatorial Guinea to Qualify for Semifinal

Senegal's Lions of Teranga have booked a place in the semi-final stage at the on-going TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2021.

Coach Aliou Cissé's side defeated Equatorial Guinea 3-1 in the last quarter final match played this evening at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Famara Diedhiou, Cheikhou Kouyaté and Ismaïla Sarr netted the goals for Senegal, while Jannick Buyla Sam scored for the Nzalang Nacional of Equatorial Guinea.

Senegal started the match on a high with Sadio Mane, Nampalys Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly all keeping the Equatorial Guinea defenders busy. But the Nzalanga Nacional team kept themselves in the game with good defending and few attacks upfront.

After 28 minutes Famara Diedhiou gave Senegal the lead when he capitalized on a well placed Sadio Mane cross to score past Equatorial Guinea's goalkeeper Jesus Lazaro Owono.

After missing the target seven minutes earlier, Diedhiou this time outpaced two Equatorial Guinea defenders and made no mistake giving Senegal the lead.

The Lions of Teranga continued to push forward as the Equatorial Guinea team also tried to close out the attacks.

Equatorial Guinea's got their best chance after 45 minutes with Pablo Ganet's shot parried back into play by Senegal's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

In the second half the Nzalang Nacional of Equatorial Guinea players thought they had got a penalty after 50 minutes, but it was not awarded after consultation with the VAR.

But coach Juan Micha's team did not give up and pushed forward in search of goals. Their efforts paid off after 57 minutes when Jannick Buyla Sam leveled matters after some good inter passing.

But after 68 minutes Senegal substitute Cheikhou Kouyaté put his team back into the lead with a flick past the Equatorial guinea goalkeeper. Kouyaté who had replaced Pape Gueye after 65 minutes capitalized on a poor clearance by defender Carlos Akapo Martinez flicked the ball past advancing goalkeeper Owono Ngua.

Another substitute for Senegal Ismaïla Sarr netted the third goal with a tap-in from close range after 79 minutes. Mane ran on the left flank and crossed in the box for Sarr to tap-in to make it 3-1.

Senegal had Saliou Ciss and Pape Gueye booked, while referee Victor Miguel De Freitas Gomes also cautioned Equatorial Guinea's José Machín

The Teranga Lions of Senegal will now face Burkina Faso in the semi-final stage on February 2nd. Senegal who have never lifted the AFCON trophy have only finished runners-up in 2002 and 2019.

What they said

Nampalys Mendy (Man of The Match)

"I am very proud to be part of the Senegal group for CAN TotalEnergies 2021. I am flattered to receive the man of the match trophy. We followed the coach's instructions throughout the game".

Juan Micha (Coach of Equatorial Guinea):

"We knew we were going to play against a very good Senegalese team. We gave our best during this match. I think the physical factor got the better of us. We congratulate the Senegalese selection for their performance today "Today. We have a young team, who have come to play the CAN TotalEnergies to go as far as possible in the competition. We have demonstrated what we are capable of. For the future, we will try to consolidate the achievements and participate regularly in competitions. international".

Aliou Cissé (Senegal coach):

"We played a hard-fought game against a good Equatorial Guinean team. We had the mentality to score three goals. We must congratulate the opposing team who were technically capable of creating problems for us. We must remember a good victory tonight, synonymous with qualifying for the semi-finals. We have had a very difficult start to our preparations, but we worked well afterwards and today we are gaining momentum. We must not get carried away because against Burkina Faso, it will be a big battle".