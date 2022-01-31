Nigeria: Ighalo Switches Clubs in Saudi Arabia

The signing of the former Manchester United striker was announced on Al-Hilal Twitter page on Saturday.

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has switched teams in Saudi Arabia after he completed a move from Al Shabab to Al Hilal on Saturday.

The signing of the former Manchester United striker was announced on the Al-Hilal Twitter page.

The Blue Waves posted Ighalo's picture with the caption 'Welcome the "Eagle" 🤝💙 @ighalojude 😍.

🦅 Welcome the "Eagle" 🤝💙@ighalojude 😍#Ighalo_Hilali #AlHilal pic.twitter.com/jj3jlry0uc

-- AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) January 29, 2022

After several years in Europe across Norway, Italy, Spain, and of course England, Ighalo appears to be cashing out now in the Middle East having featured in the Chinese League before settling to life in oil-rich Saudi Arabia.

After the expiration of his season-long loan deal at English Premiership side Manchester United, Ighalo has been at Al Shabab since February 2021 where he signed a two and a half year deal.

However, the 32-year-old striker has been priced away from Al Shabab even before the expiration of his contract.

This is understandable especially as the Nigerian striker is the current MBS League-leading top-scorer after banging in 12 goals for Al Shabab so far this season.

In all, the former Watford striker has scored 20 goals in thirty appearances for the Al Shabab before his departure.

It is not clear if Ighalo's choice of a move away from Al Shabab has anything to do with the club denying him a chance to feature for Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup Nations.

With a new challenge ahead of him, Ighalo will be looking to help his new club who are currently fourth on the league standings in their title pursuit this season

The Blue Waves finished last season as champions of the Saudi Arabia top flight beating Al Shabab to second place but they are presently four points adrift of table-toppers Al Nassr albeit with a game at hand.