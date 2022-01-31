Nigeria: Banditry Amidst Poverty (1) - How Life Has Become Miserable for Residents of North-West Nigeria

"This life is not fair that it is poor people like me who are being kidnapped," a farmer says.

Even before kidnapping by bandits became rampant in his community, life was harsh for Saidu Dabo. The rural Katsina resident became popular early this month after a video recording of him removing his roofing sheets to sell for money he needed to rescue his son from kidnappers went viral.

Mr Dabo, a devout Muslim, however, said he believes God is always right and accepts what happened to him in good faith. But he still cursed his fate.

Mr Dabo was reclining against the cracked mud wall of his house in Faskari as he spoke with PREMIUM TIMES. He could not understand why a poor farmer struggling to feed his family is no longer being allowed to concentrate on that struggle.

"This life is not fair that it is poor people like me who are being kidnapped," he said and then shook his head.

Mr Dabo has joined the list of thousands of people abducted and released by bandits after payment of ransom. He has also joined the list of hundreds of farmers who have been scared away from their farms by fear of being killed or abducted by the marauding bandits.

A report by PREMIUM TIMES last year showed how the activities of bandits have crippled farming in Katsina State with farmers forced to abandon their farms or negotiate with bandits.

Bandits' territory

Katsina, like many of the Nigerian Northwest states, is beleaguered by security threats, especially kidnapping and banditry. The crime has become rampant and the bandits seemingly irrepressible.

Thousands of people have been killed or kidnapped by the bandits in the North-west and Niger State since 2021. In the first three weeks of 2022, at least 486 people were killed by non-state actors across Nigeria, over half of them by bandits in the North-west and Niger State.

Poor and vulnerable

Putting food on the table for his family was always a struggle for Mr Dabo. A look at the man would tell you that poverty had long been his companion. Only a part of his three-bedroom mud house is accessible from the outside because the stalks that support it have withered under the scorching heat of the sun. And the land on which the house sits does not even belong to him. He said only the mud walls and the roof are his own.

Mr Dabo said he did not think twice before asking his sons and some neighbours to help remove the roofing sheets once he returned home and had to raise the ransom for his son whom the bandits had captured as his substitute.

"My son had to be rescued from them (bandits)" he began. "It was my responsibility to rescue him, not because he put his life at risk to save me. Also, we are all poor here so I didn't want to bother anyone with my problems again. People are struggling to get food, why should I bother them with my issues again?"

Everything disturbs Mr Dabo now because the presence of bandits in their area has made life worse and poverty increasing by the day. Daily meals are now a dream because his sole source of income, farming, has been taken away from him by bandits.

"Your farm has been taken away from you. You cannot go to the local markets to sell or buy. And you cannot go to your people in other villages to get food or other items. So what remains?" As he spoke, he was looking straight at the reporter's eyes, his own eyes showing his resignation to fate.

"My life is useless," he said. "I am a farmer, I do nothing but farm. But since this (insecurity) started, I stopped going to the farm because these boys are everywhere."

On the afternoon that he was captured, he had sneaked to the farm to gather corn stalks for the family's use. It was the beginning of an ordeal. A band of bandits lurking around in the bush immediately pounced on him.

"I had gathered the corn stalks that I needed when I heard them shouting at me to stop. Five of them, four carrying guns. They circled me and said 'Let's go to our camp'. I didn't argue because I knew they are merciless. I followed them deep into the bush, blindfolded," he said.

A short distance into the bush, Mr Dabo heard the roars of motorcycles. He was soon guided onto one of the motorcycles, sandwiched between two bandits. The journey lasted hours. He could not say where he was taken but felt it was "far away from Faskari town."

In the beginning, the outlaws treated Mr Dabo with some respect, he believes because of his age. But when they realised he would not get them much money, they turned hostile. They had asked him to buy his freedom, but Mr Saidu told them he did not have anything to give them.

Surviving kidnapping

They promptly tied him to a tree, joining five other kidnapped men he met there.

"They tied us to different trees. They never untied or even loosened the ropes. They also tied the women captives, but they put them under shades but we, the men, they left outside in the sun," he added.

Mr Dabo said they were brutally beaten."Look at this place - he drew up his trouser to show two bruises on his shin. Look at my legs too. But it was not the beatings that made me cry. I looked at them, all of them boys young enough to be my children but shouting at me. I knew the world is coming to its end. I felt very bad."

When the bandits asked him to tell his family to gather one million naira, Mr Dabo was astonished and told them it was impossible.

"Nobody in all my family has ever seen one million naira. How could anybody look at me and the clothes I was wearing and mention one million naira?"

They lowered the ransom to N500,000 but he told them he could not get anything even close to that. Then they started beating him that night and the following morning. In the morning, they asked for N300,000. One of the bandits said that was because of his age, that they wanted him gone out of the place. In the end, they asked his family how much it had gathered. When his son, Ibrahim, said N50,000, they asked him to get ready to bring them the money.

Unknown to Mr Dabo and his son, Ibrahim Saidu, the bandits were setting a trap.

"They kept telling me because I am old they didn't like beating me. I was happy when I heard them telling my son that they would accept the N50,000" Mr Dabo said.

He was surprised that the family could raise that sum. "Nothing is worth N30,000 in this house. Even N20,000. But my son said they had gathered N50,000 and I was surprised," he said.

A courageous son

For Mr Saidu, the eagerness to get his father off the hands of the bandits made him forget the dangers of going into the bush to meet the kidnappers.

"I knew it was dangerous. So when they called me that night and said I should bring whatever that we had made, I knew I had to go myself. I didn't tell my mother because the tension would have been doubled."

Mr Saidu said the fact he had to sell the family's possessions, including two small goats, to raise the N50,000 made him sad. But the family has nothing else to resort to and must save their father.

"People helped us but you know we are all poor here. When I sold the goats and still couldn't make the money, I talked to our neighbours. People met and it was hard gathering N50,000 but Alhamdulillahi! we did our best and I am grateful to everyone."

The first time they spoke with him on phone, the kidnappers had threatened to kill his father if he didn't bring N300,000. Even after the negotiations, Mr Saidu said they kept threatening to beat his father to death if he did not bring the money quickly. Then he received a call at night directing him to meet them in Fankama through Yar Tsamiya village.

"I went there alone and after I reached the village, they called and told me to return and go to Dan Farin Dutsi village. I went there too and waited for their call. I decided to continue trekking to reach a particular place when I saw two of them approaching me on a motorcycle. They were all carrying guns. They searched me, took away my phone and counted the money. After that, they told me to follow them and see my father," he said.

But Mr Saidu felt something was wrong. Bandits do not normally take with them the ransom bearer unless they plan to kidnap such a person too. Mr Saidu knew he had walked into a trap.

"My only concern was that they should at least release my father so that he could go and continue taking care of the family with the little he can get," he told PREMIUM TIMES after his release.

When they reached the bandits' den, Mr Saidu said it took him a couple of minutes to identify his father because he had grown lean and hairy. After some moments, the leader of the bandits came and decided their fate.

"He told my father that the N50,000 was too small and that my father should go and beg his friends to gather N100,000 to rescue me. He also warned my father that he would not accept anything less than the stipulated amount. I felt it was over for me. Where would my father get such money?"

Son also returns home

Mr Dabo eventually decided to sell the only valuable material remaining in his house: its roof.

He said he would have sold the house but the land does not belong to him. Neither does the land he has been farming for over three decades. While the land for the house belongs to a family member, the farm belongs to the extended family. He did not have the money but he knew his son must not die in the bandits' den.

"I knew I had to do something but what?"

After raising the money from selling off his roofing sheets, his local mosque committee disallowed him from taking the ransom to the bandits by himself.

"They said I would not go myself because everyone believed the bandits would apprehend me again. But I was also afraid of asking anyone to go because of the bandits holding anyone for my son's sake," the father said.

Mr Saidu was released when a neighbour of Mr Dabo went to pay the ransom.

As if justifying the fear of the people, the bandits did not release him until two days after collecting the ransom.

"They said security agents could be around their camp. They took me on one of their motorcycles to the outskirts of Yar Tsamiya village from where I continued trekking," the son added

A farmer's only wish

Mr Dabo said life as a poor farmer can not be more miserable. He had not been able to go out "to look for what to eat" since his release because he was shaken and "my veins still ache from the beatings."

Mr Dabo now has only one wish.

"My only wish, for now, is to return to our normal, quiet life. As a poor farmer, the only thing that matters to me is access to my farm. If there is security, nobody would be sitting idle," he said.

But that simple wish is a big ask in Mr Dabo's part of Nigeria where audacious bandits now write communities to levy taxes and arrange payment.