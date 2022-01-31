Africa: CAF Receives Report on Olembé Stadium Tragedy

The Olembé Stadium in Yaoundé, Cameroon.
31 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)
press release

The President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe, having convened a meeting of the CAF AFCON Organising Committee, received the report compiled by CAF Safety and Security Department together with COCAN relating to the circumstances in regard to the tragedy that occurred at the Olembé Stadium.

The report highlighted the extensive onsite meetings and discussions which were held with senior representatives of the police, the gendarmerie, the military, together with high-ranking Cameroonian Government, Defence, and Police Ministers inclusive of the Governor of Yaoundé and other stakeholders.

The report dealt with and highlighted the tragic circumstances which led to thirty-eight people being injured and eight fatalities.

The report further highlighted the recommendations and interventions to ensure that a tragedy of this nature should never be repeated.

Having noted the recommendations and undertakings from Government in regard to additional security provisions over and above those which were already successfully implemented at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium during the Morocco and Malawi match and at the Japoma Stadium during the Gambia and Cameroon match, the CAF Organising Committee unanimously agreed to lift the suspension imposed on the Olembé, Stadium and allow one of the Total Energies AFCON Cup of Nations Semi-Finals as well as the Final Match to take place at the Olembé Stadium.

In conclusion, CAF, the Local Organising Committee and the Government of Cameroon having significantly increased security and resources at the Olembé Stadium, are confident that the safety and security of spectators and visitors will be assured.

