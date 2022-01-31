Nigeria: Govt's Designation of Bandits As Terrorists to End Insecurity in Nigeria, Says Osinbajo

Katsina — Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday said the official designation of bandits as terrorists by the federal government is to enable the armed forces take stringent action against the hoodlums across the country.

He explained that the gazette to that effect would pave the way for security agencies in the country to decisively deal with them in the North-west and other regions of the country.

The vice-president was speaking in Katsina during a condolence visit to business tycoon, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, over the demise of his mother, Murja Mangal. Osinbajo also visited the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman.

He added that with the designation of the bandits as terrorists, the federal government expects more stringent efforts by security personeel in tackling the scourge as well as significant changes in the security situation of the country.

The vice-president expressed optimism that peace will soon return to all villages and communities in Katsina State and across the country, saying: "Security as you know is the president's desire."

According to him, "The federal government gazetted bandits as terrorists to enable security agencies to take more stringent action against them.

"And that is why they have now been officially designated as terrorists so that they can be more stringently dealt with by both the Army and the police.

"We expect to see significant changes; we expect to see peace. And by the grace of God, peace will return completely to all our villages and communities in this state and all across the country. Security as you know is the president's desire.

"This is what he would want to see happen and I am sure that with all the new measures that he has ordered and are now taking place, we should be able to see very significant changes in the security situation in the country."