Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Security Council Discusses Current Affairs, Presence of Illegal Arms Trafficking and Necessary Action On Informal Forces

28 January 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Adddis Abeba — The Security Council has today discussed the current security situation in Ethiopia and outlined directions that should be followed, state media reported.

Citing Temesgen Tiruneh, Director General of the National Intelligence and Security Service(NISS), EBC reported that the Council has discussed the current situation in Ethiopia in relation to the activities by Tigrayan forces. The Council has also assessed the existence of illegal arms trafficking and informal forces connected to the activities of the Tigrayan forces.

Tiruneh further said that necessary measures will be taken on informal forces based on studies conducted, the state media added. The Minister of Defense, Abraham Belay (PhD),on his part said that the Council's meeting assessed the country's security needs, national and regional issues and strengthening ties with neighboring countries. Security forces are currently preparing in all areas.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X