Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Security Council Discusses Current Affairs, Presence of Illegal Arms Trafficking and Necessary Action On Informal Forces

Adddis Abeba — The Security Council has today discussed the current security situation in Ethiopia and outlined directions that should be followed, state media reported.

Citing Temesgen Tiruneh, Director General of the National Intelligence and Security Service(NISS), EBC reported that the Council has discussed the current situation in Ethiopia in relation to the activities by Tigrayan forces. The Council has also assessed the existence of illegal arms trafficking and informal forces connected to the activities of the Tigrayan forces.

Tiruneh further said that necessary measures will be taken on informal forces based on studies conducted, the state media added. The Minister of Defense, Abraham Belay (PhD),on his part said that the Council's meeting assessed the country's security needs, national and regional issues and strengthening ties with neighboring countries. Security forces are currently preparing in all areas.