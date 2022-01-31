Nigeria: Jonathan Eulogies NNPC/Belemaoil's Commitment to Community Development

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has hailed the commitment by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC)/Belemaoil Joint Venture's (JV) commitment in the development of its host communities in the country.

The former President eulogised the operator of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 55 for creating enabling and conducive environment for residents of their operational communities.

Represented by Ambassador Godknows Igali, Jonathan made the commendation at the weekend, during the inauguration of 350, 000 Litres Portable Water Facility and 1, 250 KVA Power Generating Set in Idama community, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Speaking further, the former president, appreciated the president of Belemaoil and the NNPC for considering it necessary to make such an impact in the community.

"There is a vital point that the enterprise of Belemaoil is an example of the dynamism of the youth of Nigeria and that he will continue to support the Belemaoil particularly yourself (Tein Jackrich) in the various developmental projects and ideas which you have," he added.

Jonathan also lauded the Idama community for their exhibition of peace and corporation during the building of the projects which he said would ease a lot of challenges for them.

Igali added: "The former President has indicated strongly that this is a great model for all other companies in communities that are impacted not necessarily adversely.

"Although it is very adverse but the companies operating in the area should continue to show more footprints and work with the local communities to bring more succour to their lives and to join in what government at various levels are doing," he added.

"The former president has also asked me to appreciate the Idama Community for creating the right environment for such intervention and we hope that this will attract more projects to this community.

"Former President Jonathan has asked me to inform you, the royal majesty and the people that this community is dear to him and if there is anything the community considers that his personal efforts can bring about better living standards and better existence of the people, that you should please be at liberty to contact him, that he is ready to work with you to improve the living standards of people in this community", Jonathan assured.

In his remarks, President of Belemaoil, Mr. Tein Jackrich, appreciated the NNPC management for their support in impacting on local communities, calling on other operators to support their idea of rural development.

He explained that the projects were born out of his idea to see a happy and developed rural communities across the nation.

He advised youths in the area to be more innovative to achieve success for themselves and their environment instead of involving in nefarious activities that can bring restiveness in their communities.

"We are grateful that the management of NNPC is supportive and we say, if other operators can support the local communities, the business ventures and the communities will always be at peace because when a mind is not engaged, it will engage itself.

"We have great sons and daughters from our region who are doing exploits but one thing I want appeal to our youths in the region, elders, chiefs, those in the public or private sector and those in diaspora, we must get together to rally round what we have in other to produce what we need," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On its part, the NNPC has disclosed that the completion and inauguration of the project was in furtherance of the corporate social responsibility initiatives of the Nigerian government through its oil and gas sector.

Speaking on behalf of the Group General Manager of NAPIMS, Bala Wunti, Mrs. Clementina Arubi, stated that the projects and others across the nation were borne out of the need to mitigate the gaps in Health Care, Quality Education, Water, and Women & Youth Empowerment in line with the relevant Millennium Development Goals (MDG).

Wunti added: "NNPC will continue to consistently champion the implementation of sustainable community development projects that will positively impact the lives of the citizens of this country.

"We are very proud and elated to be commissioning yet another laudable and essential project. We know that this facility will help provide succor to the people for the purpose it is intended."