Ethiopia - ICRC Aid Flight Delivers Lifesaving Medical Supplies to Tigray

press release

The ICRC made its first delivery of medical supplies since last September into Mekelle, the capital of Tigray. With the support and through the facilitation of the authorities, the urgently needed supplies, including essential drugs, arrived in Mekelle on Wednesday. They will be distributed to the region's health facilities.

"It is a huge relief that this first shipment is reaching hospitals," said Apollo Barasa, health coordinator at the ICRC delegation in Ethiopia. "This assistance is a lifeline for thousands of people, and I can't emphasize enough how crucial it is that these deliveries continue."

The ICRC intends to organize other flights carrying medical assistance in the coming days and weeks. In addition, it is planning to send a humanitarian convoy by road, as soon as security conditions allow. At the same time, the ICRC will continue to provide medical assistance to health facilities in the Amhara and Afar regions, where provision of health care has also been severely impacted by the conflict.

"Medical personnel in the north of Ethiopia work in extremely difficult conditions, responding to the urgent needs of the people," Mr. Barasa added. The ICRC reminds all parties to the conflict that they must facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to those who need it most.