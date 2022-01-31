Kenyan Businesses Exporting to Europe to Benefit From Sh28.2bn 'ESG First Fund'

30 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Kenyan mid-market businesses focused on high exports to Europe are set to benefit from Shs 28.2 billion issued by Indian based Venture Capitalists, Aavishkaar Capital in partnership with KfW, a German state-owned investment and development bank.

The Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) First Fund focuses on investing in Africa and Asia with an aim of generating commercially viable financial returns through provision of flexible capital as well as strengthening a positive social impact.

It is general open to all sectors, but focuses on those with high exports towards Europe.

Commenting on behalf of BMZ, Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Germany, Anosha Wahidi, said the fund is primarily intended to help SMEs in Africa and Asia to meet the growing demands from European companies

"With our investment of 50 million euros, we want to help set up a fund that demonstrates that increased respect for ESG can be a viable investment and business model."

"It is important to us that we do not exclude companies in other parts of the world from supply chains towards Europe, but rather enable them to participate in better due diligence management."

Aavishkaar Group Founder and Chairman, Vineet Rai said the fund underscores its partnership with KFW Group to develop rapidly innovative products with trust and long term impact.

"As we launch this fund we exhort other development finance institutions looking to enhance ESG impact to join us in delivering significant impact and generate attractive returns whilst bringing about a significant positive change in the lives of the people."

Jan Martin Witte, Director, KFW said the fund aligns with its focus on ecologically-conscious sustainable businesses that bring in financial inclusion and economic development.

"Our focus is to help businesses scale by allowing them to participate in the significant growth of consumer demand for 'socially-conscious products' Ashish Patel, Managing Partner, ESG First Fund - Aavishkaar Capital added.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X