Kenya Kwanza Exudes Confidence of Decisive Win in Central Region Tour

Nairobi — Kenya Kwanza Alliance comprising of Deputy President William Ruto (UDA), ANC's Musalia Mudavadi and FORD-Kenya's Moses Wetangula have exuded confidence that they will win the August 9 polls in the first round.

The leaders who toured Kirinyaga County on Saturday noted that their coming together has significantly raised their chances of forming the next administration.

They fired a warning shot at their competitors in the Azimio La Umoja brigade which is led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

"We united not to look for positions but to help improve the lives of our people who continue to struggle every passing day," Ruto said.

He pleaded with the Kirinyaga residents to overwhelmingly vote for the alliance in large numbers to leave no room for doubt on their victory.

"You the people of the mountain and the ones who will help us unite the country and make your vote count," he said.

Mudavadi stressed that a win for them in round one will spare the country the burden of spending additional resources to prepare for a run-off.

"The country is broke and we need money to do other things. Our economy is doing badly and we cannot afford to have a run-off," he said.

The former Finance Minister who has been subjected to heavy criticism following his move to team up with Ruto maintained that he is more focused on improving the welfare of Kenyans.

"Our ideologies match and that is why we want to make living in Kenya bearable, nothing short of that," he said.

He emphasized that his union with Ruto was the guaranteed solution that Kenya needs for her fortunes to improve.

"We are here because Kenyans matter, we want a united government," he said.

Wetangula on his part urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to focus on his retirement and be neutral.

"Focusing on Raila will ruin your legacy, focus on the priorities otherwise you will be remembered as the President whose project failed," he said.

The alliance is yet to publicly declare its presidential ticket and how it intends to share top government portfolios.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) on Saturday denied a report carried on the Standard newspaper detailing an alleged power sharing deal with ANC and FORD Kenya terming it as inaccurate and one that was based on journalistic assumptions.

UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina said details of the cooperation with ANC's Musalia Mudavadi and FORD Kenya's Moses Wetangula will be unveiled at an appropriate time.

"The details of the cooperation between UDA, ANC and Ford Kenya and any other political party if at all will formally be unveiled by the principals at an appropriate time. In the meantime, I urge members of the public and our supporter to ignore such misinterpretation and treat it with the contempt it deserves," she said.