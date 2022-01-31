Kenya: Ida Odinga Urges Disbandment of 'Small Churches' in Renewed Push for State Regulation

30 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Ida Odinga, the spouse of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, has called for regulation of churches to tame the unchecked mushrooming of worship centres across the country.

Ida challenged the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK), a fellowship of protestant churches with no control on registration of new churches, to "regulate the establishment of churches" and disband small churches.

She said NCCK should also ensure church leaders are taken through training for quality service to the congregants.

"We want worshippers to get quality sermons, that can only be achieved if the priests, bishops are well trained," she said.

Ida was speaking at Church of Christ in Kisumu during the launch of a book authored by Archbishop Emeritus Habakkuk Abogno.

