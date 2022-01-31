Kenya: ANC Labels OKA a Holding Ground for Raila's Azimio Movement

Nairobi — The Amani National Congress (ANC) has branded the One Kenya Alliance which it ditched on January 23 as a holding ground for parties being mobilized by the State to join the Azimio la Umoja Movement.

"ANC rejected OKA being made a holding ground for Azimio," ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi's Director of Communications, Kibisu Kabatesi, stated in an article published on Sunday.

His remarks emerged amid a sustained onslaught by Mudavadi on former allies whom he accused of warming up to ODM leader Raila Odinga's Azimio Movement, which he has described as a State project.

Kabatesi dismissed critics labeling Mudavadi as a traitor saying the party will continue with its new trajectory with new allies.

"ANC didn't join OKA by invitation and has left without permission. Sour grapes won't bring back OKA," he asserted terming protests by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU's Gideon Moi, following Mudavadi's partnership with Deputy President William Ruto's UDA party, as insincere.

Musyoka, who walked out of Mudavadi's ANC National Delegates Convention on January 23, accused Mudavadi of betraying his comrades disclosing that OKA had agreed on a presidential ticket that would have the ANC leader deputize him.

Wiper and KANU have since welcomed NARC Kenya, an outfit led by former Constitutional Affairs Minister Martha Karua, to the fold.

The Wiper leader said OKA, just like Azimio, will register a coalition party on which allied parties will field joint candidates in the August 9 General Election.

Mudavadi pronounced his 2022 agenda on January 23 at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi where he declared Azimio was not an option for ANC.

"The ANC stand, which I am privileged to pronounce is that the specter called Azimio is not an option, when it comes to partnerships," he stated.

The ANC leader said his decision was driven by the quest to vanquish "personality cults" that have transcended Kenya's political landscape for decades.

Mudavadi made a surprise announcement unveiling Deputy President William Ruto as his new ally after promising a "political earthquake".

"We're here; because we have transcended narrow individual agendas. We've begun the journey to end personality cults and the impunity that goes with them," he told delegates and allies who included members of Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

He said the new political formation will seek to replace what he termed as personality cults with "elevated national goals, values and agendas."