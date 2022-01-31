Kenya: Outcry As Rasanga Orders Denial of Medical Services to Unlisted Voters

Kisumu — Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga has ordered denial of medical services to patients who have not registered as voters in public hospitals run by the county government.

Rasanga who issued the directive on Sunday claimed the move, which constitutes a violation of the right to healthcare, will help the county to meet its target of 107,000 new voters.

Section 43 (1) (a) of the Constitution provides: "(1) Every person has the right -- (a) to the highest attainable standard of health, which includes the right to health care services, including reproductive health care."

Rasanga said the new directive will also target residents who have attained 18 years but have not acquired Identity Cards in a bid to encourage eligible persons to register amid a dismal performance in the ongoing Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration exercise.

"We are doing poorly in terms of voter registration and there are many people who are eligible but have not registered," he said.

"We will not give medical services to the sick that do not possess IDs and voters' cards," he announced.

The announcement was greeted with hue and cry as locals noted voting is not mandatory and nobody should be forced to register.

Bernard Otieno, a human rights activist, said it is wrong to deny people fundamental rights like healthcare because they lack a voter's card.

"The remarks by the Governor are uncalled for and should be ignored," he said.

Rasanga granted county workers a 2-day break beginning Monday, save for those who are offering essential services, to mobilize eligible residents to register.

"I want the workers, those who have not registered to use the opportunity to register and again look out for those in their neighborhoods who have not registered to register," he said.

Rasanga's move came in the wake of similar interventions by Kisumu County Government and Kisumu County Assembly.

Governor Anyang Nyong'o gave workers a two-week break to mobilize voters while Assembly Speaker Elisha Oraro gave workers 10 days off duty to go and persuade unregistered resident to enlist.