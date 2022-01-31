Kenya: Muturi Decries 'Theft' of Kenya Kwanza Campaign Phrase

30 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has claimed they newly unveiled political formation comprising Deputy President William Ruto's UDA, Musalia Mudavadi's ANC and FORD Kenya's Moses Wetangula had "stolen" his campaign slogan "Kenya Kwanza".

Muturi said he used the phrase on a billboard erected along Thika Road three months before UDA, ANC and FORD Kenya unveiled their alliance.

"If you happened to use Thika road 3 months ago, you saw my billboard with a signature phrase 'Kenya Kwanza'. Hii Kenya watu wamekuwa waporaji wanapora hadi signature phrase? (Have people become thieves to the extend of stealing a signature phrase?)" he posed.

The House Speaker however said he woul dnot pursue the matter any further and indicated that he had since changed his phrase.

"Sasa nimeamua Wakenya mbele. Hii nayo msiniibie. (I have decided to switch to Wakenya Mbele. Please don't steal this one too)," he said.

Muturi was speaking in Nyamira where he was accompanied by Members of Parliament at the funeral of Borabu MP Ben Momanyi's brother Benson Momanyi.

