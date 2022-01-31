Kenya: Ida Odinga Apologises Over Remarks On Regulation of Churches

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga's wife Ida has retracted and apologized for remarks she made over the weekend challenging the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) to regulate the mushrooming of churches in the country.

In a statement issued through the Ida Odinga Trust, she regretted that her statement had not sat well with some members of the religious community.

"I sincerely apologize for the discomfort caused as I meant no harm to any person."

"As a committed believer in Jesus Christ, I understand that preaching is a calling and anyone can be touched to administer the Word of God. This is a fact I have appreciated for a long time as I listened to many preachers eloquently and diligently deliver life changing sermons," Ida said.

She explained that her position on training religious preachers had been taken out of context.

Ida further stated that she remains committed to promoting the growth of the church space for a better society in Kenya.

"I reiterate that training only makes the service of preaching better and promotes the ministration of the Word of God," she added.

The former Prime Minister's wife was on Saturday quoted stating that some of the mushrooming churches had been founded on the wrong religious prism adding that regulation would weed out religious sects that lacked a clear structure.