Kenya: KBF Play-0ffs - Equity, Ulinzi Overturn Game One Gremlins to Storm Semis

Nairobi — Defending champions Ulinzi Warriors and Equity Bank overcame Game One losses to storm into the semi-finals of the Kenyan Basketball Federation Premier League play-offs after closing out the quarters series with Game Three wins on Sunday.

Equity beat University of Nairobi (UoN) side Terror 78-45, a game they dominated from start to finish while the unforgiving Warriors hammered Lakesode 86-67, both sides winning the best of three series 2-1.

"We had no choice but to come all out and win the game. It would have been such a disaster if as the defending champions we came out in the quarter finals. We gave in a good fight and won a tough match. Lakeside is a very good side and credit to them for the fight they gave," Warriors coach William Balozi told Capital Sport.

He added; "Our ambition is to defend our title. There are no two ways about it. We have to fight every inch of the court to ensure we go all the way to the final."

Having levelled the series at 1-1 with Game Two on Saturday, Ulinzi, powered by the return of Valentine Nyakinda and Victor Bosire were in no mood to let their feet off the gas pedals and they showed their grit from tip off.

William Ochieng sunk the first basket of the game and Lakeside's response was a well taken three-pointer from star man Cillah Derrick. It seemed like the two would go toe to toe if the first two minutes of the opening quarter were anything to go by.

But, Ulinzi showed their experience, Eric Mutoro leading from the backcourt with a brilliant creative display as the military side led 21-13 after the opening quarter.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They stepped up more in the second quarter and had a healthy 49-26 lead at the break and were in cruise control of the tie.

Lakeside tightened their grip on the tie and their rotational play paid dividends in the third and fourth quarters where they outscored Ulinzi; 20-18 in the third and 21-19 in the fourth. But, Balozi's men's performance in the first two quarters was enough to seal a win.

Even when it seemed the Kisumu based side was giving a fight, they kept their hands well within reach and took turns to enjoy the game. Nyakinda's dunk in the last quarter when Lakeside were on the ascendancy brought the court to jubilation.

Off a fast break, Mutoro and Bosire switched passes to and fro, before the captain set up Nyakinda to slam down the rim and sent a statement of dominance and defiance.

Mutoro led the way for Ulinzi with 22 points while Nyakinda had 13. They will now face off with Strathmore Blades in the semis, the latter having eliminated last season's losing finalists Thunder in the quarter finals.

Meanwhile, Equity were in danger of facing an early elimination against the hard fighting students from UoN, but at the end of the day experience beat youth as the former went through to the last four against KPA.

The bankers dominated from start to finish, leading 23-6 by the end of the opening quarter before stretching to a 44-20 dominance at halftime. Terror attempted to make a push in the final two quarters, but were kept at arms' length by Equity.

Davis Siaji was Equity's star man, sinking 25 points in the win.