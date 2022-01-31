Kenya: 2 Police Officers Repulse Attack By Cattle Rustlers in Moyale

31 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Two Police officers on Monday evening thwarted a bandit attack by over 20 raiders, who had laid an ambush on a lorry transporting livestock from Moyale in upper eastern, to Nairobi.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), in the incident which occurred at 6.00pm, the two, Corporal Aden Koise and Constable Robert Njau who were escorting over 40 heads of cattle for slaughter in Nairobi repulsed the bandits believed to be Samburu warriors.

"Owing to the increasing cases of bandit attacks experienced in the area, officers drawn from Marsabit Central police station had escorted the lorry, only to encounter the bandits at Malgis area," the DCI stated.

"Thankfully, the two police officers whose bravery we celebrate escaped the onslaught unscathed, as well as the cattle they were escorting."

There have been increased cases of livestock theft in the region with warring communities launching retaliatory attacks whenever one of their members is killed.

Clashes among pastoralists are also on the rise in the area where many guns are in the wrong hands as herders often carry them to protect their animals.

Livestock is the main source of income in pastoralist communities in northern Kenya.

