Seychelles: Diaspora Unit Registers Close to 1,200 Seychellois Living Overseas

28 January 2022
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

A total of 1,182 Seychellois living overseas have come forward to register with the diaspora unit of the foreign affairs department, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In the press conference on Thursday, the director general of the Protocol, Consular and Diaspora Affairs, Jacques Belle spoke about the new unit, which was created in July last year, to recognise the important role that Seychellois nationals living overseas can play in the socio-economic development of the island nation.

Belle said that most of the registered Seychellois are located in Europe, mainly in France, Belgium and the UK.

"Some of these Seychellois have already gotten in touch with the unit and have expressed their interest in returning or in providing a service to the country. Some have also expressed interest in investing in the country," said Belle.

The areas in which they would like to invest include information, fisheries and tourism sector among others. The interest of the registered persons will be shared with the respective ministries of the government for their action.

The ongoing exercise to register Seychelles' diaspora is organised on a voluntary basis and all data collected are kept confidential. The department is planning to launch a website to provide more visibility to the unit.

