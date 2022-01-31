Tanzania: Samia 62nd Birthday Key Message - Let's Work Hard

AS she celebrated her 62nd birthday, President Samia Suluhu Hassan Thursday issued one key message to the nation: let's work hard.

Exhibiting her usual calmness and composure, President Samia called upon every Tanzanian to remember that they only have one nation, their homeland - Tanzania.

She delivered the message during a special interview on her birthday broadcast live by the national television, TBC, and moderated by TBC Director General, Dr Ayub Rioba. In her message, the Head of State took time to advise all Tanzanians to be patriotic for their nation insisting: "In this world, we only have one nation identified as "The United Republic of Tanzania and equally you should understand that there are only Tanzanians, who need to work for the best interests of their nation."

"My only call is that all Tanzanians from wherever they are should work diligently because it's only we as one, who can make this country better or worse," she added.

President Samia further asked the people of Tanzania to respect the norms, conducts, the constitution and all guidelines, in a bid to move the country forward.

Regarding why every Tanzanian was obliged to work for the nation, President Samia said beginning the first-phase government under Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, all the Heads of State had been insisting on the need for everybody to work hard.

In complementing her advice on why Tanzanians should work hard to attain their dreams, the president said that she rose from a mere person who worked as a messenger to become president.

She said that she had struggled in the fight against the marginalised people when she worked in the Non- Governmental Organisations (NGOs) prior to joining politics, maintaining that she had, however, quenched her quest in serving the people.

"I can remember when I used to watch the Revolutionary Council of Zanzibar, I thought, at that time when I was working with a very serious NGO in Zanzibar, why can't I get into politics and help my people," she said, insisting that she decided to vie for the Makunduchi constituency to make her dreams come true.

Unlike what she had expected, the President said, after sailing through as a member of the Revolutionary Council, she was appointed a minister, a move that made her prosper in the country's politics. Later, she said, she found herself in the mainstream politics of the United Republic of Tanzania.