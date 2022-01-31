Tanzania: Chief Court Administrator Warns Contractors

THE Chief Court Administrator of Judiciary of Tanzania, Prof Elisante Ole Gabriel has directed all contractors assigned to execute various infrastructure projects of the organ to fulfil their mandates professionally.

Prof Ole Gabriel issued the directives on Friday, while speaking at a working session with the contractors at the Conference Centre of the Integrated Justice Centre (IJC) in Dodoma.

"All contractors assigned to execute various infrastructure projects of the judiciary, must ensure that they fulfil their mandates professionally in accordance with the terms of signed contracts," he said.

The Chief Court Administrator pointed out that the judiciary will continue to monitor their performance closely and will not tolerate any contractor, who is working on business as usual trend.

"I warn contractors not to engage in bribes during tenders and even when implementing infrastructure projects of the judiciary and if there are any signs or indications of corruption, the management should be informed, so that appropriate action can be taken immediately," he said.

Prof Ole Gabriel reminded the contractors to work closely with his assistants to resolve grievances that arise during the execution of their duties, for example issues of legitimate payment of contractors.

"I would like to see every contractor to improve work performance. I don't expect to see one requesting an extension of time with weak argument," he said.

In addition, Prof Ole Gabriel reprimanded the behavior of some contractors for not cooperating closely with the Judicial Executives in areas where they are implementing projects, warning that their challenges will not be resolved more quickly.

"There is a habit of contractors of ignoring procedures, I don't know if it is intentional or being unaware of the procedures. Those executives are my assistants, so before you start executing the projects you should report to them, so that your activities are known than reporting everything to Headquarters," he said.

Prof Ole Gabriel reminded the contractors that anyone who would tamper with government money would not be spared, insisting that appropriate legal action will be taken against them.

He urged them to manage their projects closely and with due regard to the value of government funds, while advising them to hire qualified professionals in carrying out their contractual responsibilities, notably on the marketing side, accountants, engineers and experienced project consultants.

"I wish all of us to go together and work together in all circumstances, namely the judiciary, the contractor and the consultant so that we can be one and solve our challenges together to complete these projects within a reasonable time," added Prof. Ole Gabriel.