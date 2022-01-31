Tanzania: Submit Employees Contributions On Time, Private Employers Told

29 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

The government has urged private sector employers to submit employees' contributions on time to avoid inconveniences during the retirement period.

The remarks were made by the Minister for State, Office of the Prime Minister, Labour, Youth, Employment and the Disabled, Prof Joyce Ndalichako in Dar es Salaam Friday during her visits to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

She said it is important for private sector employers to ensure that they fulfil their obligation to send monthly employees contributions which is a legal requirement.

"Employees should cultivate a culture of tracking their contributions as NSSF has now facilitated members to access their information through mobile phone," she said.

Prof Ndalichako commended the Fund for the achievements and urged them to increase efforts to track members 'contributions as some private sector employers were reluctant to submit them on time.

"Most of the complaints have been addressed and that things are improving... I congratulate you for the good work you are doing to serve Tanzanians and provide them with education on saving for present and future lives," she said.

She urged NSSF to focus on the informal sector to make sure that more people like 'bodaboda', fishermen, farmers, small-scale miners are registered to the scheme for the retirement age.

Earlier, the Deputy Minister for State, Office of the Prime Minister, Labor, Youth, Employment and the Disabled, Mr Patrobas Katambi said the great success achieved in the Fund is due to the hard work done by NSSF staff especially in fulfilling the core responsibilities.

NSSF Director General, Masha Mshomba, thanked Minister Ndalichako and promised to give her adequate co-operation in carrying out her responsibilities.

Chairman of the NSSF Board of Trustees, Ambassador Ali Iddi Siwa, said the Fund is in safe hands and that donation collections were already grown.

