Uganda Lauds Rwanda On Border Reopening

Uganda has hailed the Rwandan government on the move to reopen their border which has been closed for close to three years as one that will draw closer efforts to have frost relations between the two countries normalized.

Rwanda on Friday announced it will on January,31, 2022 reopen its Gatuna border with Uganda as health officials from both countries finalise Covid the nitty gritty to have other land borders also reopened.

However, in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Uganda said they appreciate all efforts aimed at ensuring the relations between the two neighbouring countries are restored.

"We appreciate the efforts by the two heads of state; H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and H.E Paul Kagame towards restoration of the strong historical bilateral ties, crucial for the well-being of the peoples of both countries. We look forward to continued cooperation in addressing any other obstacles to our cordial relations,"the statement said.

"We appreciate Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Commander of the Land Forces of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) whose visit to Rwanda on January 22, 2022 gave assurance to the government of Rwanda on Uganda's commitment to addressing the remaining obstacles, hence reopening of the border on January 31, 2022."

The Ugandan government also noted that they are committed to of the ongoing efforts to resolve pending issues between the two countries.

The African Union has also lauded Rwanda for the move, saying it is a move closer to returning to normalcy for the relations between the two countries.

"I welcome the announcement by the Government of Rwanda to re-open the Gatuna border with the Republic of Uganda as from January 31, 2022; this latest development is a positive step in the continuing efforts by the two neighbouring sister countries to normalise their relations," the chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a tweet.

The development came on the backdrop of a visit by the Commander Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to Rwanda in which he held closed door talks with President Paul Kagame in a bid to ease tensions between the two countries which have raged for almost six years.

The cold war became pronounced in 2019 when Rwanda abruptly decided to close its borders with Uganda and asked its citizens never to step foot in Uganda.

Citizens of both countries have also welcomed the move to reopen the border that will see trade boom.