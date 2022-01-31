Uganda, DRC Meet Over Fishing On Lakes Edward, Albert

29 January 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs for Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have met in Kampala to solve the bickering stemming from fishing on Lakes Edward and Albert shared between the two countries.

Whereas in Uganda it is called Lake Albert, in DRC, it is also called Albert Nyanza and Lake Mobutu Sese Seko as it sits on the border between Congo and Uganda.

On the other side, Lake Edward lies astride the border of DRC and Uganda.

Both lakes have been a source of conflict between the two countries with fishermen of either side being arrested by the other country for fishing in their waters.

On many occasions, Congolese fishermen have been arrested by Ugandan security forces for fishing beyond the Ugandan territory and the same has happened on the Congolese side.

On Friday, the first council of ministers met over the implementation of the bilateral fisheries agreement between the two countries.

"The council of ministers held engagements in a cordial atmosphere and reached an agreement on the establishment of the Lake Edward and Lake Albert Fisheries and Aquaculture Organization(LEA-FAO) with headquarters in Entebbe Uganda," a joint communique read in part.

The joint communique was signed by the Minister for State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Cooperation John Mulimba on Uganda's behalf and Adrien Bokele Djema, the Minister of Fisheries and Livestock for DRC.

Both countries agreed that the organization will be operational three months from now but also agreed to handle their relations in a "holistic manner" through the Joint Permanent Commission which is the framework which provides for engagements and decision making on issues of mutual interest for both countries.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Mulimba said Uganda is committed to ensuring sustainable use of fish resources in the two lakes shared by both Uganda and DRC.

"Uganda's commitment to pursuing all efforts aimed at sustainable use of the fisheries resources and aquaculture on the Lakes Albert and Edward cannot be over emphasized. The proper management of the resource will not only benefit the fishing communities whose livelihoods depend on the Lakes but will also contribute to the socio-economic development of the two countries as a whole,"Mulimba said.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X