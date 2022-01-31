Tanzania: CCM Youth Vow to Market Tourism Attractions

The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi's Youth wing (UVCCM) in Dar es Salaam have vowed to market mount Kilimanjaro and other tourism attractions to complement government efforts of promoting economic development.

Members of the party youth wing from Saranga ward in Ubungo district yesterday walked 7 kilimeters from Kimara stopover to Ubungo external, as part of the activities to mark 45 years of CCM since its establishment.

"As our party reaches 45 years of its establishment next week, UVCCM is hereby standing firm to tell the world that Mount Kilimanjaro is located in Tanzania and belongs to Tanzanians and not elsewhere. We encourage tourists to visit this highest peak of the African continent, 'said Ally Chihangu, Saranga ward's UVCCM chairman.

He said that move has come after a long period of time where some countries were deceptively lying to the world that Mount Kilimanjaro is in their own countries, which he insisted that enough UVCCM members were not ready to endure such misleading claims any further.

UVCCM also called for Tanzanians to develop a habit of saving, where they should be taking holidays to visit various attractions the country is endowed with. He said doing so will contribute greatly to economic development and support President Samia Suluhu Hassan's dream of catalyzing the tourism industry.

The acting managing director of the Tanzania Tourism Board Mr. Felix John officiated receiving the matching event which ended at the Export Processing Zone grounds around Ubungo external.

He hailed the move, saying that initiatives started by UVCCM were complementing the party's election manifesto which looks to have more than five million tourists by the year 2025 and increase earnings from the sector to 6USD's per year.