Tanzania: Exim Unveils New Saving Culture Campaign

EXIM Bank Tanzania yesterday announced winners of its mega promotion dubbed 'Weka MkwanjaTukutoe' aimed at encouraging a 'saving culture' especially by rewarding its customers with various prizes.

Bank's Head of Retail Andrew Lyimo said in Dar es Salaam that the prizes included cash to six monthly winners and a grand Toyota Vanguard car.

The final draw, like the previous monthly ones, was done electronically under the guidance and supervision of the Gaming Board of Tanzania and in front of various invited media outlets.

As part of the three-month campaign promotion, existing and new customers of the bank, who did a deposit starting 500,000/- and onwards, entered the draw to win 1m/- monthly prizes for 6 winners and a final prize of Toyota Vanguard car.

The promotion was for both individual and small medium enterprises customers, where a total of 18 customers scooped 1m/- each and one driving home a Toyota Rav 4 Vanguard.

The winners included Work of Mary (Focolare Movement Tanzania) institution from Iringa driving the grand prize of Toyota Vanguard.

Others were Didas Patrick Moshi, SN Partners Architects Limited, Amirali Hassanali Alarakhia / Tahir Amir Alarakhia, Fatna Saleh Tambwe, Stewart Emmanuel Kinunda and Peter Tulizo Sewa all walking away with 1m/- each.

Mr. Lyimo further said: "In keeping with our tradition of providing only the finest rewards and benefits to customers, while continuing to offer world class banking solutions, Exim Bank is pleased to announce the winners of the 'Weka MkwanjaTukutoe! promotion. The campaign helps in achieving the intention of boosting the savings culture amongst the Tanzania public," he said.

He further said the promotion not only encouraged customers to save with the bank in a responsible manner, but also emphasized saving their income in a safe place, that is in a bank and in return rewarded significantly for their efforts.