Malawi: First Lady Chakwera Hails Ntchisi Dho for Outstanding Covid-19 Vaccine Administration

First Lady Monica Chakwera has hailed Ntchisi District Health Office (DHO) for being the highest in Covid-19 vaccine administration across the country.

Chakwera has since urged other districts to emulate the best practice. The First Lady made the call on Friday when she donated assorted medical supplies to Ntchisi District Hospital to ease some of the challenges the facility faces.

Chakwera described Ntchisi DHO as a shining example of how seriously the fight against Covid-19 should be taken to ensure that every Malawian is safe.

"Ntchisi has vaccinated more people than the rest of the other districts have and we are very proud of you because you have set a very good example," said the First Lady, adding, "Please, keep the good job up and let other districts emulate what you have achieved."

The First Lady asked the Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo-Chiponda, to see how best such best practices as displayed by Ntchisi DHO can be replicated in other districts across the country.

Chakwera thanked the Chinese Government for donating the medical supplies to her Shape Our Future Foundation (SOFF).

She added that she thought of extending the donation to Ntchisi District Hospital owing to the challenges the health facility faces.

The Chinese Embassy in Malawi in December donated the medical supplies worth K40 million, which included 21 medical beds each worth MK400, 000, fatal heartbeat detector, infrared thermal radiation lamp and many more.

Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, thanked the First Lady for extending the donation to Ntchisi District Hospital which, she said, faces shortage of beds among other things.

Chiponda added that the First Lady's gesture complements efforts by the current government which the minister said is pumping a lot of money to the health sector to achieve improved health services throughout the country.

Director of Health and Social Services (DHSS) for Ntchisi District Council, Lumbani Munthali, said apart from the health workers, the community, chiefs and other structures in the district are playing commendable roles in implementing Covid-19 vaccine.

Out of 170,000 people that the DHO targeted in the district, 77,164 people had been vaccinated either with AstraZeneca or Jonson and Johnson as of Friday, representing 45 per cent of the DHO's target population, according to Munthali.

He added that 39, 265 people, who represent 23 per cent of the target population, were fully vaccinated as of Friday.