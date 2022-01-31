Tanzania: Dar, Maputo for Stronger Ties

TANZANIA has pledged to strengthen its long standing cooperation with Mozambique.

President Samia made the pledge during her one day working tour of the country, which among other things was meant to introduce herself to the leadership of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Soon after her arrival in Mozambique, President Samia held talks with her counterpart, Filipe Nyusi and later spoke to the media on the aim of her tour. President Samia said that Tanzania and Mozambique have a long standing cooperation in several areas, including development, defence and security.

She assured President Nyusi and Mozambique citizens that Tanzania will continue to strengthen the long standing friendship.

On his part, President Nyusi expressed gratitude to President Samia for visiting his country, pledging to strengthen the bilateral ties. He also thanked Tanzania for its contribution in peace keeping process in the northern part of Mozambique through its peace keeping mission under the SADC joint force mission in Cabo Delgado province.

President Samia on her part expressed gratitude to President Nyusi and the people of Mozambique for their hospitality.