Tanzania: Z'bar Receives More Covid-19 Vaccines

ZANZIBAR received a third batch of vaccines against Covid-19 from China yesterday amid calls for the islanders to take precautions against the pandemic.

At Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (AAKIA), Acting Minister for Health, Social Welfare, Elderly, Gender and Children Simai Mohammed Said led other senior government officials to receive the 200,000 doses.

Minister Simai implored all Zanzibaris to take the jabs, citing Urban West as the best performing region in anti-Covid vaccination.

He assured the safety of the injections, arguing that so far not a single case of vaccine related complication has been recorded. He said the 200,000 doses will be injected into 100,000 people.

The new arrival brings to 422,520 the total number of vaccines received in the country so far, according to the minister. He appreciated the Chinese government for the support, which Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Zanzibar Zhang Zhisheng handed over on behalf of his government.

Permanent Secretary in the Health Ministry Dr Fatma Mrisho reminded the islanders to observe all health precautions and adhere to the best practices against the infections.

She pushed for face mask wearing, hand washing, uses of sanitizers and social distancing to curb the deadly infections.

The ministry's chief executive asked regional commissioners to intensify efforts in mobilising members of the public to take the injections. Handing over the donation, Ambassador Zhisheng said the consignment includes 200,000 Sinopham CNBG Inactivated VeroCell vaccines and 200,000 syringes.

He described the injections as the first World Health Organization (WHO) approved vaccines from China. "...the vaccines' efficiency has been proved through the use by over one billion people. This batch that has just arrived was the latest production and will remain valid for two years; until December 15, 2023," said Mr Zhisheng.

He reaffirmed China's keenness to always stand with Zanzibaris in the fight against COVID-19, saying: "We will keep sharing experiences and providing assistance as per our capacity."