Tanzania: Councils Surpass Six-Month Revenue Collection Target

REVENUE collection in councils has increased by 6 per cent in the past six months compared to the amount collected in the same period in the previous financial year.

According to the Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Innocent Bashungwa, in the past six months which ended in December last year, the council's internal revenue collection stood at 460.2bn/-, which is equivalent to 53 per cent of the target.

Mr Bashungwa said the councils' revenue collection target from internal sources for 2021/22 financial year is 863.9bn/- compared to 814.96bn/- target for the 2020/21 financial year.

In the first six months of the 2020/21 financial year, councils had collected a total of 381.27bn/-, an equivalent of 47 per cent of the annual collection target. He said that in a period of six months which ended in December last year, the councils recorded an increase of 78.9bn/- from domestic sources compared to the same period in the previous financial year.

Releasing the report on local government authorities' revenue collection in the past six months' period which ended in December last year, Minister Bashungwa issued a 14-day ultimatum to Regional Commissioners to submit reports on councils which have failed to meet 50 per cent of the revenue target.

He also instructed the RCs to submit explanations to the ministry's Permanent Secretary for councils which have failed to release funds for development target by 100 per cent in the past six months and strategies to improve the situation in the remaining period of six months.

The ultimatum also involves councils which have failed to remit 10 per cent of their revenue for provision of loans for women, youth and people with disabilities.

The Minister also instructed the RCs to make an assessment on the need of the councils to have Point of Sales (POS) machines to ensure that all revenue is collected through electronic system.

He further called upon the RCs to ensure they come up with estimates of real estimates which reflect the councils' source of revenue and opportunities for new sources of revenue in order to boost revenue and improve service delivery.

Mr Bashungwa said according to local revenue collection trend of efficiency report, it shows that 113 councils are on the right track as they have attained the 50 per cent benchmark and 71 are below target.

He said Hanang district council is topping the local revenue collection chart as of December last year, hitting a 102 per cent estimates while Kaliua, Shinyanga and Mlele councils have attained 91 per cent collections.

At the tail of the internal revenue collection chart are Bumbuli and Kilindi district councils with 27 per cent. The Minister said the councils contributed 27.6bn/- for loans meant for empowering women, youth and people with disabilities, which is 77 percent of the estimates in six months.