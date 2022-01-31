Tanzania: Economists, Farmers Hail Single Digit Lending Rate

ECONOMISTS and farmers have reacted to the decision by the CRDB Bank to lower lending rates to nine from 20 per cent for farmers, arguing that the move will trigger more agricultural activities, production and address unemployment.

The bank had on Monday this week announced the significant reduction for agriculture sector which employs over 75 per cent of Tanzania's workforce.

The bank also slashed the lending rate for salaried employees to 13 per cent from 16 per cent. Reacting to the new development, an Economist-cum-Investment Banker, Dr Hildebrand Shayo said the move showed that the issue of credit interest drops, which has long been a public outcry amongst business community and particularly those operating within agricultural sector, has now begun to be addressed.

"This move proves that President Samia's appeal has now sunk into the banks corridors," Dr Shayo remarked.

"In my view, under ceteris paribus thinking, this will widen and to some extent boost more activities in the agricultural sector," he stated.

Cutting of lending rates is highly commendable since the outcry for a reduction in bank lending rates has been there for a long time but there has been a tendency to turn a blind eye to this issue.

"The efforts and present move to settle to lower lending rates, and if other banks will do the same is a good sign that, in any case, President Samia's efforts are continuing to be supported, that in my view will significantly increase and boost and broaden economic activity, especially in agriculture in Tanzania," he stressed.

He thought that one of the major outcomes will be more job opportunities along agriculture value chain that will indirectly help to curb unemployment problem.

Another economic expert, Mr Iman Muhingo, said for a while the government has been pushing for lower interest rates to spur credit into the economy.

Various initiatives have been undertaken, with the most significant being lowering of treasury yields.

"The efforts are now paying off as banks lower lending rates. The recent efforts by the government have increased focus on credit to agriculture which employs majority of Tanzanians and contributes more than a quarter of the GDP while the sector has been at most neglected by credit providers," Mr Muhingo argued.

He added: "The Bank of Tanzania (BOT) has opened up its chest with a facility of up to 1tri/- at a rate of 3 per cent, and we see banks picking up the offer to provide loans to agriculture at rates of 10 per cent or lower." Considering the size of the population employed by the sector, an increased inflow into the sector is a major way to inject liquidity into the economy, he argued.

Speaking separately to the 'Daily News' in Moshi, Kilimanjaro region, some stakeholders said the action taken by the CRDB Bank was the right decision, especially considering the fact that agriculture is one of the sectors that was expected to revive the economy affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"90 per cent of coffee farmers are smallholder farmers, therefore high lending rates were a sharp thorn; the reduction in lending rates on agricultural loans is a relief that will greatly encourage them to produce this important cash crop for the nation's economic well-being", commented a coffee stakeholder, Mr Edward Massawe.

Mr Massawe went on to say that coffee farming and its businesses generally involved improving markets, the facilitation of coffee cultivation and the working capital, all of which he said required agricultural loans to facilitate.

He continued to say that apart from the farmers themselves, even the Agricultural Marketing Co-operative Societies (Amcos) would benefit from the slashing of the lending rates, as they would be able to borrow at a lower interest rate for coffee collection and also buy inputs for distribution to farmers at affordable prices, which he said would help reduce costs during their agricultural activities.

For his part, a Moshi based paddy farmer Mr Athuman Pande said they (paddy farmers) welcomed the CRDB Bank's decision with great enthusiasm, saying the decision was a first step in liberating farmers.

"The high interest rates on agricultural loans was a huge burden on the farmer, who faced several obstacles during their farming activities, starting from buying inputs and transportation of produce after harvest; the high interest rates when it came to repaying loans was an extra burden," he said.

He added, "The CRDB Bank's agricultural lending loan rate cuts to farmers means it will benefit farmers by bringing down the total costs of the loans they will acquire; this will motivate them to cultivate more and therefore increase food and cash crops production in the country".