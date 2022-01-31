Tanzania: Minister Acts On Samia's Opras Directives

THE government has formed a task force to evaluate and recommend the best ways to update the Open Performance Review and Appraisal System (OPRAS) to increase accountability and improve service delivery.

The development is in response to President Samia Suluhu Hassan's directives to the Public Service and Good Governance to closely supervise the system to increase accountability of public servants in the country.

Mid this month in her meeting with ministers and their deputies at Dodoma's Treasury Square in the country's capital, President Samia expressed dissatisfaction on OPRAS and tasked the respective ministry to work on it.

OPRAS was introduced in 2004 to replace the old system performance that was established since the colonial era, designed to assist both employers and employees in planning, managing, evaluating and realising performance improvement in the public sector.

Speaking to staff of the Ministry in the President's Office, Good Governance and Public Services, the docket Minister Jenister Mhagama said the team has been tasked to, among other things, come up with recommendations on how to improve the system to increase transparency and accountability to the civil servants.

Ms Mhagama hinted that OPRAS is one of the systems that needed to be updated to fit the demand of the contemporary public service sphere, therefore she ordered the head of all public institutions to prepare their staff for the coming changes.

Minister Mhagama expressed that the current system provides loop holes for favoritism and oppression among public servants during the review, noting that the electronic OPRAS will generate a fair decision during the review.

"There is a weakness in managing the current system that affects the review on how the civil servant performs their responsibilities," she expressed.

The minister also added that the new electronic OPRAS will be user friendly compared to the current one, hinting that the system will be relaunched in July this year.

"We want everything to go electronically, the current OPRAS and other systems are not favorable since all of them are filled manually, and the new system will be paperless and will take less time to be filled," she pointed out.

In addition, the government also plans to establish a Human Resources Electronic Assessment System that, according to Minister Mhagama, will help the government to have precise information about the available and shortage of staff in the public institutions.

"According to my experience, public institutions make a request for human resources without having the scientific analysis to unfold the real demand, which prompts for unequal distribution of human resources in the public sector," she elaborated.

In addition, the Minister revealed that in February this year, the government will start to assess the human resources status in all public institutions, and asked the head of the entities to be cooperative.